International Game Technology (IGT) Shares Down 2.7%

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) shares were down 2.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.95 and last traded at $14.13. Approximately 2,402,380 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 2,219,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.51.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IGT shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on International Game Technology in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded International Game Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Societe Generale started coverage on International Game Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on International Game Technology from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on International Game Technology from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.27.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 26,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 30,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 121,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 5,579 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 5,628 shares during the period. 51.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy segments.

