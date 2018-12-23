Intevac (IVAC) versus Enviro Technologies (EVTN) Head-To-Head Comparison

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) and Enviro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Intevac and Enviro Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intevac 0 3 1 0 2.25 Enviro Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Intevac presently has a consensus price target of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 38.00%. Given Intevac’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Intevac is more favorable than Enviro Technologies.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Intevac and Enviro Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intevac $112.85 million 0.95 $4.11 million $0.17 27.71 Enviro Technologies $260,000.00 5.61 $2.07 million N/A N/A

Intevac has higher revenue and earnings than Enviro Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Intevac and Enviro Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intevac -7.30% -8.00% -5.63% Enviro Technologies -27.99% -718.46% -19.93%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.5% of Intevac shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Intevac shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.3% of Enviro Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Intevac has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enviro Technologies has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Intevac beats Enviro Technologies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Intevac Company Profile

Intevac, Inc. provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-film Equipment segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services disk sputtering, etch and deposition, and disk lubrication systems; and offers upgrades, spares, and consumables, as well as provides process and applications support, customer training, installation, start-up assistance, and post-installation support services. It also provides INTEVAC MATRIX physical vapor deposition systems that are used in various ways in the manufacture of solar cells, including for fabricating electrical contacts and conductor, depositing reflective, and growing transparent conductive oxide layers; and INTEVAC MATRIX and ENERGi implant systems for solar photovoltaic markets. In addition, this segment offers display cover panel systems. The Photonics segment develops, manufactures, and sells digital-optical products for the capture and display of low-light images; and offers digital sensors, cameras, and systems for government applications. This segment also provides MicroVista product line of commercial compact and lightweight low-light complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor cameras, which offer high sensitivity in the ultraviolet, visible, or near infrared regions of the spectrum for use in industrial inspection, bio-medical, and scientific applications. It serves manufacturers of hard disk media, display cover panels, and solar cells, as well as the U.S. government and its agencies, allies, and contractors. The company sells its products through direct sales force and distributors. Intevac, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Enviro Technologies Company Profile

Enviro Technologies, Inc. provides environmental and industrial separation technology. The company develops, manufactures, sells, and rents its patented technology, the Voraxial Separator, which is a continuous flow turbo machine that separates liquid/liquid, liquid/solid, or liquid/liquid/solid fluid mixtures with distinct specific gravities. It serves oil exploration and production, oil refineries, and oil spill markets, as well as mining, sewage, manufacturing, waste-to-energy, and food processing industries. The company was formerly known as Enviro Voraxial Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Enviro Technologies, Inc. in November 2017. Enviro Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

