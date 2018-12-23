Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning. They currently have $14.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company develops drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases and other disorders of the central nervous system. Its product candidates include ITI-007, ITI-002 and ITI-009 which is in clinical trials. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ITCI. BidaskClub raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.75.

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $612.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.09. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12-month low of $10.23 and a 12-month high of $25.82.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.09. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $456,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,279.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $581,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,762.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,899 shares of company stock worth $1,049,603. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITCI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,943,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,580,000 after purchasing an additional 69,950 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,943,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,580,000 after purchasing an additional 69,950 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,928,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,243,000 after purchasing an additional 133,324 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,928,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,838,000 after purchasing an additional 19,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,419,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,813,000 after purchasing an additional 63,168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.