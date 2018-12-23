Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (PEY) Stake Lowered by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lessened its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,151 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEY. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $465,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 202,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 8,118 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 26,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 6,022 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 120,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 74,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 11,494 shares during the period.

Get Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

PEY opened at $15.70 on Friday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $15.66 and a 1-year high of $18.61.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th were paid a $0.0545 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 19th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/23/invesco-high-yield-equity-dividend-achievers-etf-pey-stake-lowered-by-tower-research-capital-llc-trc.html.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.