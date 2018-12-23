Invesco India ETF (PIN) Shares Bought by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN) by 2,523.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,075 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group owned about 0.73% of Invesco India ETF worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PIN. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco India ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,370,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Invesco India ETF by 34.1% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco India ETF in the third quarter valued at about $450,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco India ETF in the third quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco India ETF in the third quarter valued at about $305,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PIN opened at $23.92 on Friday. Invesco India ETF has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $27.95.

Invesco India ETF Profile

PowerShares India Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Indus India Index (Index). The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing substantially all of its assets in a wholly-owned subsidiary located in the Republic of Mauritius (the Subsidiary), which in turn invests at least 90% of its total assets in securities of Indian companies that consists of the Index, as well as American depositary receipts(ADR) and global depositary receipts (GDR) based on the securities in the Index.

