InvestFeed Market Cap Tops $541,678.00 (IFT)

InvestFeed (CURRENCY:IFT) traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One InvestFeed token can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC, Cryptopia and Gatecoin. InvestFeed has a market capitalization of $541,678.00 and approximately $542.00 worth of InvestFeed was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, InvestFeed has traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009063 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $109.96 or 0.02612135 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00024179 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00150056 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00195586 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000117 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00023938 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00023952 BTC.

InvestFeed Token Profile

InvestFeed launched on June 28th, 2017. InvestFeed’s total supply is 191,381,257 tokens. The official message board for InvestFeed is medium.com/@investFeed. InvestFeed’s official Twitter account is @investfeed and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for InvestFeed is /r/investFeedOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for InvestFeed is www.investfeed.com.

Buying and Selling InvestFeed

InvestFeed can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Gatecoin, Mercatox, HitBTC, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestFeed directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade InvestFeed should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase InvestFeed using one of the exchanges listed above.

