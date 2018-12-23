Investors Buy Alibaba Group (BABA) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) on weakness during trading hours on Friday. $1,348.47 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $689.19 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $659.28 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Alibaba Group had the 7th highest net in-flow for the day. Alibaba Group traded down ($3.11) for the day and closed at $132.00

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $208.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank set a $189.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Barclays set a $210.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.53.

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $346.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.37.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.51 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 12.99%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BABA. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 468.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $160,000. 38.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

