Investors Sell Shares of Church & Dwight (CHD) on Strength (CHD)

Traders sold shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) on strength during trading on Friday. $19.91 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $148.99 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $129.08 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Church & Dwight had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Church & Dwight traded up $0.24 for the day and closed at $64.90

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.76.

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 20.25%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.85%.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 15,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $965,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,811.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 16,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,072,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,690 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 362,780 shares of company stock worth $24,043,597. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 142,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,433,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 5.7% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 16,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.3% during the third quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 73,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 14.7% during the third quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2.6% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and the Specialty Products Division. It offers baking soda, cat litter, carpet deodorization, and laundry detergent products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, dishwashing detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesic products under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; and water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand.

