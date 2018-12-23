InVitae (NVTA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at CIBC

CIBC began coverage on shares of InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NVTA. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of InVitae in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on InVitae in a research note on Wednesday. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of InVitae to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of InVitae in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of InVitae from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.83.

NYSE NVTA opened at $9.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 3.90. InVitae has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $18.38.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.02. InVitae had a negative return on equity of 103.37% and a negative net margin of 109.60%. The firm had revenue of $37.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 105.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that InVitae will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Patty Dumond sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $25,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Aguiar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $172,240 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVTA. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in InVitae by 11.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,885,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,278,000 after purchasing an additional 292,125 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in InVitae in the third quarter valued at $4,144,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in InVitae by 11.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,885,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,278,000 after purchasing an additional 292,125 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in InVitae by 8.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 11,957 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in InVitae by 497.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 622,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,417,000 after purchasing an additional 518,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

InVitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's tests include multiple genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; proactive health and wellness screening; and preimplantation embryo testing and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

