iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF (ACWF) Stake Increased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF) by 74.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,919 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWF. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $960,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 51.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 131,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,039,000 after buying an additional 44,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 488.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 164,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 136,256 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF stock opened at $25.39 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF has a 12 month low of $25.35 and a 12 month high of $33.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.1409 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 18th.

