iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) Stake Increased by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) by 133.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,652 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 198.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 10,385 shares in the last quarter.

SMMD opened at $36.80 on Friday. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.91 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.1537 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from iShares Russell 2500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 17th.

