Israel Chemicals (ICL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday. They currently have $6.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Israel Chemicals Ltd. is a manufacturer of specialty fertilizers and specialty phosphates, flame retardants and water treatment solutions. It operates primarily in three markets: agriculture, food and engineered materials. The Company’s products include bromine specialty chemicals, potash, phosphate fertilizers, and specialty performance and industrial products. It markets its products primarily in Israel, Europe, and the Americas. Israel Chemicals Ltd. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and set a $5.25 price objective on shares of Israel Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $6.57 price objective on shares of Israel Chemicals in a research note on Sunday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Israel Chemicals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Israel Chemicals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.94.

Shares of ICL opened at $5.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.08. Israel Chemicals has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Israel Chemicals had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 23.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Israel Chemicals will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. This is a positive change from Israel Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 3rd. Israel Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICL. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Israel Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $49,871,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Israel Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $25,668,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Israel Chemicals by 441.5% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,370,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,665 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Israel Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $4,463,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Israel Chemicals by 40.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,014,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,265,000 after acquiring an additional 579,976 shares during the last quarter. 9.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Israel Chemicals

Israel Chemicals Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Essential Minerals and Specialty Solutions. The company extracts potash from the Dead Sea; mines and produces potash, salt, and Polysulphate; and produces, markets, and sells pure magnesium and magnesium alloys, as well as produces dry carnallite and related by-products, including chlorine and sylvinite.

