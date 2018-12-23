J M Smucker (SJM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $95.45

Shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $95.45 and last traded at $96.22, with a volume of 477644 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.90.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $120.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of J M Smucker from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. J M Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.50.

Get J M Smucker alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.38.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that J M Smucker Co will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.71%.

In other news, Chairman Richard K. Smucker bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.09 per share, with a total value of $2,061,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 681,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,244,185.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy P. Smucker bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $98.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,080,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 579,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,956,605.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in J M Smucker by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 122,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,599,000 after buying an additional 7,633 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in J M Smucker by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,767,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,967,000 after buying an additional 108,828 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in J M Smucker by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 162,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,418,000 after buying an additional 5,289 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in J M Smucker by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 6,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in J M Smucker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. 79.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “J M Smucker (SJM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $95.45” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/23/j-m-smucker-sjm-reaches-new-12-month-low-at-95-45.html.

J M Smucker Company Profile (NYSE:SJM)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company primarily offers coffee, pet food and pet snacks, peanut butter, fruit spreads, shortening and oils, baking mixes and ready-to-spread frostings, frozen sandwiches, flour and baking ingredients, juices and beverages, and portion control products.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for J M Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J M Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.