Jane Street Group LLC Has $1.94 Million Position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) by 26.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,090 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QEFA. Change Path LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $862,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 76,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 5,070 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $311,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV now owns 89,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:QEFA opened at $55.41 on Friday. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.90 and a fifty-two week high of $68.94.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.8773 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 21st. This represents a yield of 3.17%.

