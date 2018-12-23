Janney Montgomery Scott Begins Coverage on Cara Therapeutics (CARA)

Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $13.36 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CARA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. BidaskClub cut Cara Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.34.

NASDAQ CARA opened at $12.65 on Thursday. Cara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.46 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mani Mohindru sold 16,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $296,777.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $56,310.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 145,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,721,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,526 shares of company stock worth $1,830,672 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,551,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,155,000 after buying an additional 305,020 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 52,380.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 93,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 93,238 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 450,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,785,000 after buying an additional 101,398 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,551,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,155,000 after buying an additional 305,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.62% of the company’s stock.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

