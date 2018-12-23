JD Sports Fashion (JD) Trading 5.5% Higher

JD Sports Fashion PLC (LON:JD) traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 336.30 ($4.39) and last traded at GBX 336 ($4.39). 142,555 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,330,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 318.50 ($4.16).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 570 ($7.45) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Friday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 454 ($5.93) price objective on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Monday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 530 ($6.93) price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, JD Sports Fashion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 491.40 ($6.42).

In related news, insider Peter Alan Cowgill acquired 30,000 shares of JD Sports Fashion stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 340 ($4.44) per share, for a total transaction of £102,000 ($133,281.07).

About JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD)

JD Sports Fashion Plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, and outdoor clothing and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company retails sports and fashion clothing, footwear, equipment, and sports and leisure goods, as well as distributes sports clothing and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby clothing and accessories.

