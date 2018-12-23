Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades EnLink Midstream Partners (ENLK) to “Buy”

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENLK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $15.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock, down from their previous target price of $18.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for EnLink Midstream Partners’ Q1 2019 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered EnLink Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on EnLink Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered EnLink Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered EnLink Midstream Partners from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $20.00 target price on EnLink Midstream Partners and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Get EnLink Midstream Partners alerts:

ENLK stock opened at $11.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82 and a beta of 2.09. EnLink Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $11.04 and a 1-year high of $19.45.

EnLink Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. EnLink Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream Partners will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc purchased 16,700 shares of EnLink Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.26 per share, for a total transaction of $304,942.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENLK. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream Partners by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,212,687 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $264,924,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120,721 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,657,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,208,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,277,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream Partners by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,637,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $272,840,000 after acquiring an additional 860,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.91% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Partners Company Profile

EnLink Midstream Partners, LP, through its subsidiary, EnLink Midstream Operating, LP, provides midstream energy services. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Crude and Condensate, and Corporate segments. The company provides gathering, transmission, processing, fractionation, storage, condensate stabilization, brine, and marketing services to producers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGL), crude oil, and condensate.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.