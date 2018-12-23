Jefferies Group LLC Invests $244,000 in K12 Inc. (LRN) Stock

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in K12 during the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in K12 during the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in K12 during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in K12 during the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in K12 during the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get K12 alerts:

In other news, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 1,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $28,260.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 479,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,639,622. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kevin Chavous sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total transaction of $153,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,010,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,570 shares of company stock worth $1,424,790 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

LRN stock opened at $22.65 on Friday. K12 Inc. has a one year low of $12.72 and a one year high of $24.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $930.48 million, a PE ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of -0.10.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.11. K12 had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $251.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that K12 Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LRN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of K12 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of K12 in a report on Friday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of K12 from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of K12 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. K12 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Jefferies Group LLC Invests $244,000 in K12 Inc. (LRN) Stock” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/23/jefferies-group-llc-invests-244000-in-k12-inc-lrn-stock.html.

About K12

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for K12 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K12 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.