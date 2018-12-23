Jefferies Group LLC Sells 6,300 Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (KW)

Jefferies Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW) by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 128.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,206,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,519,000 after acquiring an additional 679,536 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,150,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,737,000 after acquiring an additional 642,842 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,681,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,708,000 after acquiring an additional 468,717 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,955,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,041,000 after purchasing an additional 287,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,631,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research set a $33.00 target price on shares of Kennedy-Wilson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Kennedy-Wilson from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kennedy-Wilson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Shares of KW opened at $17.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $15.95 and a 1-year high of $22.27.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.17. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $185.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Kennedy-Wilson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 168.89%.

Kennedy-Wilson Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and commercial properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

