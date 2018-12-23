Jerash Holdings (US) (JRSH) & Differential Brands Group (DFBG) Critical Contrast

Differential Brands Group (NASDAQ:DFBG) and Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

Jerash Holdings (US) pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Differential Brands Group does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Differential Brands Group and Jerash Holdings (US)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Differential Brands Group N/A N/A N/A Jerash Holdings (US) 6.84% 16.08% 13.31%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Differential Brands Group and Jerash Holdings (US)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Differential Brands Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Jerash Holdings (US) $69.29 million 0.98 $10.41 million N/A N/A

Jerash Holdings (US) has higher revenue and earnings than Differential Brands Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Differential Brands Group and Jerash Holdings (US), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Differential Brands Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Jerash Holdings (US) 0 0 1 0 3.00

Differential Brands Group presently has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential downside of 32.20%. Given Differential Brands Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Differential Brands Group is more favorable than Jerash Holdings (US).

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.7% of Differential Brands Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of Jerash Holdings (US) shares are held by institutional investors. 54.8% of Differential Brands Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 43.0% of Jerash Holdings (US) shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Jerash Holdings (US) beats Differential Brands Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Differential Brands Group

Differential Brands Group Inc. engages in the design, development, sale, and licensing of apparel products and accessories under the Robert Graham brand name worldwide. It operates through Wholesale and Consumer Direct segments. The company's product line includes men's sport shirts, knits, sweaters, polos, T-shirts, denim jeans, bottoms, shorts, sport coats, outerwear, and swimwear; shoes, belts, small leather goods, dress shirts, neckwear, tailored clothing, headwear, eye and sun glasses, jewelry, hosiery, underwear, loungewear, and fragrances for men that are produced through third parties under various license agreements; and women's apparel. It also offers denim jeans, bottoms, tops, jackets, and other related apparel and accessories for women, men, and children under the Hudson brand name; and footwear and apparel products and accessories under the SWIMS brand name, as well as licenses Hudson children's products. The company sells its products through 30 Robert Graham brand full-price retail stores and outlet stores; Robert Graham catalogs; and 2 SWIMS brand outlet stores, as well as online through hudsonjeans.com, robertgraham.us, and swims.com Websites. Differential Brands Group Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Commerce, California.

About Jerash Holdings (US)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, crew neck shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

