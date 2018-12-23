John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. (HTD) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. (NYSE:HTD) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,870 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. were worth $4,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HTD. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. during the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. during the 3rd quarter worth $1,348,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 379,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,863,000 after purchasing an additional 20,182 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 18,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. during the 2nd quarter worth $353,000.

Shares of NYSE HTD opened at $19.95 on Friday. John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. has a one year low of $19.53 and a one year high of $25.17.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 12th.

About John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

