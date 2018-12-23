Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI) Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 3.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,273,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,424 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $149,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,977,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,907,864 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,324,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803,639 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth $577,514,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth $440,520,000. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 7,395,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,853,000 after purchasing an additional 598,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $29.47 on Friday. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 12 month low of $29.43 and a 12 month high of $41.53. The stock has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.75%.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

JCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 30th. TheStreet cut Johnson Controls International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 price target on Johnson Controls International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

