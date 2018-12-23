Johnson Outdoors (JOUT) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

JOUT has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Johnson Outdoors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Johnson Outdoors from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Imperial Capital restated an outperform rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Johnson Outdoors in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.00.

NASDAQ JOUT opened at $59.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $594.88 million, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.88. Johnson Outdoors has a 1-year low of $54.66 and a 1-year high of $107.36.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $91.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.90 million. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 17.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Outdoors will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Johnson Outdoors’s payout ratio is 11.94%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Johnson Outdoors during the third quarter worth approximately $144,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Johnson Outdoors during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new position in Johnson Outdoors during the second quarter worth approximately $248,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Johnson Outdoors during the second quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Johnson Outdoors during the third quarter worth approximately $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

