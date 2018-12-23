Jose Rafael Fernandez Buys 3,000 Shares of OFG Bancorp (OFG) Stock

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $45,540.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,752.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

OFG Bancorp stock opened at $15.45 on Friday. OFG Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $18.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.54 million, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $100.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in OFG Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 223.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,876 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 1,775.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in OFG Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 11,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending products; and financial planning, investment brokerage, corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

