JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases Shares of 64,333 Veoneer Inc (VNE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 64,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,542,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Veoneer in the second quarter worth $1,053,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Veoneer in the third quarter worth $300,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veoneer in the third quarter worth $7,478,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veoneer in the third quarter worth $3,033,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veoneer in the third quarter worth $531,000. Institutional investors own 27.86% of the company’s stock.

VNE stock opened at $24.28 on Friday. Veoneer Inc has a 52 week low of $24.03 and a 52 week high of $57.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78). The business had revenue of $526.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.60 million. Analysts forecast that Veoneer Inc will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

VNE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Veoneer to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Veoneer from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of Veoneer in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Veoneer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Veoneer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.47.

About Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronics products. The company offers automotive radars, cameras with driver assist systems, night vision systems, positioning systems, restraint control, sensing, and brake systems. The company is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

