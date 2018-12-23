JPMorgan US Smaller Co Inv Trust PLC (JUSC) Insider Buys £1,375 in Stock

JPMorgan US Smaller Co Inv Trust PLC (LON:JUSC) insider Shefaly Yogendra acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 275 ($3.59) per share, for a total transaction of £1,375 ($1,796.68).

JUSC stock opened at GBX 2.84 ($0.04) on Friday. JPMorgan US Smaller Co Inv Trust PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 247 ($3.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 306 ($4.00).

JPMorgan US Smaller Co Inv Trust Company Profile

JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

