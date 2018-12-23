JSECOIN (JSE) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2,162.00

JSECOIN (CURRENCY:JSE) traded up 13.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. JSECOIN has a market cap of $686,101.00 and $2,162.00 worth of JSECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, JSECOIN has traded up 37.1% against the dollar. One JSECOIN token can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009283 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025478 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $107.49 or 0.02692842 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00151796 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00192883 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000118 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025328 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025341 BTC.

JSECOIN Profile

JSECOIN’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 443,479,880 tokens. JSECOIN’s official Twitter account is @jsecoin. The Reddit community for JSECOIN is /r/JSEcoin_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for JSECOIN is jsecoin.com. The official message board for JSECOIN is jsecoin.com/blog.

JSECOIN Token Trading

JSECOIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JSECOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JSECOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JSECOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

