KB Financial Group (KB) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “KOOKMIN BANK, formerly KB Financial Group Inc., is a commercial bank in Korea. On the asset side, the Company provides credit and related financial services to individuals and small and medium sized enterprises and, to a lesser extent, to large corporate customers. On the deposit side, it provides a range of deposit products and related services to both individuals and enterprises of all sizes. “

KB has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of KB Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of KB Financial Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 30th.

Shares of NYSE:KB opened at $42.65 on Thursday. KB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $39.22 and a twelve month high of $63.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in KB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in KB Financial Group by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in KB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $367,000. Cynosure Advisors LLC raised its stake in KB Financial Group by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cynosure Advisors LLC now owns 8,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in KB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $408,000. Institutional investors own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

