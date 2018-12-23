Kennametal (KMT) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kennametal in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Kennametal from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Longbow Research raised Kennametal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kennametal from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kennametal currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.58.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KMT opened at $32.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Kennametal has a 12-month low of $32.02 and a 12-month high of $52.52.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $587.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.22 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 9.03%. Kennametal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts expect that Kennametal will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 9th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

In other news, VP Judith L. Bacchus sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total value of $213,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Kennametal by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 55,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after buying an additional 5,985 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kennametal by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Kennametal by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 512,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,410,000 after buying an additional 139,096 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,001,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kennametal by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after buying an additional 34,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.