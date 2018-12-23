Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires Shares of 15,628 Moody’s Co. (MCO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on Moody’s from $192.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Moody’s to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Moody’s from $171.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.92.

In other news, SVP Blair Worrall sold 5,561 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.43, for a total value of $819,858.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $132.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.22. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.55 and a fifty-two week high of $187.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 412.48% and a net margin of 23.85%. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.00%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic related research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations comprising various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

