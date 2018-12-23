Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires Shares of 18,547 Northern Trust Co. (NTRS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 438.2% during the third quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. TLP Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 282.8% during the third quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 296.3% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,407 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 64.2% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the third quarter worth $201,000. 79.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

NTRS stock opened at $79.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.97. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $78.90 and a 52 week high of $115.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTRS shares. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $119.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.41.

WARNING: This report was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/23/kentucky-retirement-systems-acquires-shares-of-18547-northern-trust-co-ntrs.html.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management segments.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.