Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases New Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (BWA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,787 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BWA. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas T. Stallkamp sold 7,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $302,526.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,990. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 10,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $400,019.97. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,128,137.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,475 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,992 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BWA shares. ValuEngine lowered BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on BorgWarner to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a $60.00 target price on BorgWarner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.93.

NYSE BWA opened at $33.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.80. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.29 and a 12 month high of $58.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 5.26%. Equities analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 17.48%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; and timing systems, such as timing chains, variable cam timing products, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains for light vehicles, and hybrid power transmission chains.

