Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes $1.12 Million Position in EQT Co. (EQT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in EQT by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its stake in EQT by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 74,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in EQT by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in EQT by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $18.67 on Friday. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $16.29 and a 52-week high of $59.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. EQT had a negative net margin of 6.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 20th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is 8.16%.

In other news, Director Philip G. Behrman bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $330,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $330,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Joseph Mcnally bought 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.69 per share, for a total transaction of $145,203.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 56,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,566.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 94,269 shares of company stock valued at $2,311,332. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EQT. Royal Bank of Canada set a $53.00 target price on shares of EQT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of EQT from $43.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of EQT from $53.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.86.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in natural gas industry in the United States. Its EQT Production segment produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2017, this segment operated 21.4 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 4.0 million gross acres comprising approximately 1.1 million gross acres.

