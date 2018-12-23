Kepos Capital LP Acquires Shares of 9,318 Moelis & Co (MC)

Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,318 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Co by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 61,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Co by 3.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Co by 25.7% in the third quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Co by 7.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Co by 16.9% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

MC opened at $33.48 on Friday. Moelis & Co has a 1 year low of $33.22 and a 1 year high of $67.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). Moelis & Co had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 53.14%. The company had revenue of $207.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Moelis & Co’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moelis & Co will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moelis & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Moelis & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 7th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Moelis & Co in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Moelis & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Moelis & Co from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moelis & Co currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.25.

About Moelis & Co

Moelis & Company is a global investment bank. The firm provides services relating to mergers & acquisitions, recapitalization & restructuring, capital markets and financial institution advisory; private funds; shareholder defense and strategic alliances. The firm's expertise is into global energy; IPO advisory; technology, media, telecommunication sectors.

