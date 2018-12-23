Kepos Capital LP Invests $622,000 in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (LSXMK) Stock

Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 14,308 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC grew its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 122,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 144,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 931.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LSXMK opened at $35.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.44. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 52-week low of $35.58 and a 52-week high of $48.56.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on LSXMK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 12th.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and Sirius XM on Demand over its Internet radio service through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

