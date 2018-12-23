Kevin Carter Purchases 4,000 Shares of Lowland Investment Company plc (LWI) Stock

Lowland Investment Company plc (LON:LWI) insider Kevin Carter purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,290 ($16.86) per share, for a total transaction of £51,600 ($67,424.54).
Shares of LWI stock opened at GBX 12.95 ($0.17) on Friday. Lowland Investment Company plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,390 ($18.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,590 ($20.78).
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.04%.
About Lowland Investment
Lowland Investment Company plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
