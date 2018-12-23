KeyCorp (KEY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.53.

A number of brokerages have commented on KEY. UBS Group set a $23.00 price target on KeyCorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Nomura lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine cut KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, November 9th.

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 6,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $127,910.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,776.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Beth E. Mooney acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.26 per share, with a total value of $182,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,959,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,286,547,000 after buying an additional 1,604,187 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 114,959,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,286,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,187 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,176,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,551,000 after purchasing an additional 9,086,291 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,968,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,698,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186,177 shares in the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KEY traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $14.30. 23,910,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,610,390. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.01.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans, as well as personal property and casualty insurance, such as home, auto, renters, watercraft, and umbrella insurance for individuals.

