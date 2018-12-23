Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (KRP) Position Lifted by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) by 92.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 261,641 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,465 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.97% of Kimbell Royalty Partners worth $5,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter valued at $1,117,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter valued at $381,000. Yorktown Energy Partners X L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter valued at $20,382,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 25.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 315,204 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 63,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 462.5% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. 35.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KRP opened at $13.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Kimbell Royalty Partners LP has a 1 year low of $13.30 and a 1 year high of $24.50. The firm has a market cap of $419.50 million, a P/E ratio of 125.91 and a beta of 1.04.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The energy company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.29). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 108.86%. The firm had revenue of $18.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.48 million. Analysts anticipate that Kimbell Royalty Partners LP will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KRP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Friday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.60.

In other news, Director William H. Adams III acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.88 per share, for a total transaction of $168,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,654 shares in the company, valued at $382,399.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Erik B. Daugbjerg acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.65 per share, with a total value of $124,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,408.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 18,915 shares of company stock valued at $317,287. 14.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 3.7 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 2 million gross acres.

