Kinross Gold (KGC) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Beacon Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Monday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.25 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $4.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.20.

Shares of KGC stock opened at $3.12 on Friday. Kinross Gold has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $4.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $753.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KGC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Kinross Gold by 280.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,706,930 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $91,009,000 after buying an additional 24,835,671 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP grew its position in Kinross Gold by 33.9% during the third quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 54,719,689 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $143,370,000 after buying an additional 13,844,767 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Kinross Gold by 10.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 84,161,798 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $316,448,000 after buying an additional 7,706,903 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Kinross Gold by 14.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,555,299 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $205,128,000 after buying an additional 6,743,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Kinross Gold by 13.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,122,219 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,830,000 after buying an additional 1,832,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, and processing of gold-containing ore. It also engages in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver. The company's gold production and exploration activities are carried out principally in Canada, the United States, Russia, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania.

