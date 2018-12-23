Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (KL) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (TSE:KL) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 11th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, January 11th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

TSE KL traded up C$0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$33.73. 3,043,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,638. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 1 year low of C$16.54 and a 1 year high of C$34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$291.05 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 1.39999995687 earnings per share for the current year.

KL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Eight Capital upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$25.00 to C$33.25 in a report on Monday, December 3rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$37.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Pi Financial upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$24.50 to C$28.50 in a report on Friday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$30.00 to C$32.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$35.56.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of gold properties. The company owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa mine, the Holt mine, and the Taylor mine in Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

