Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) Shares Bought by Riverhead Capital Management LLC

Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 29.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 51,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 14,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,341,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 244.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KRG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kite Realty Group Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.70.

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, CEO John A. Kite sold 12,000 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $194,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,088 shares in the company, valued at $763,296.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KRG opened at $14.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.50. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $13.87 and a 12-month high of $20.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 62.25%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/23/kite-realty-group-trust-krg-shares-bought-by-riverhead-capital-management-llc.html.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Read More: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.