Korn/Ferry International (KFY) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its position in shares of Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY) by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 166,004 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Korn/Ferry International were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Korn/Ferry International during the third quarter worth about $1,626,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Korn/Ferry International during the third quarter worth about $229,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Korn/Ferry International by 76.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 90,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,437,000 after acquiring an additional 39,177 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Korn/Ferry International during the third quarter worth about $2,117,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Korn/Ferry International by 3.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Korn/Ferry International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Korn/Ferry International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Korn/Ferry International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Korn/Ferry International from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Korn/Ferry International to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Korn/Ferry International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.25.

Shares of NYSE KFY opened at $38.73 on Friday. Korn/Ferry International has a 1-year low of $38.53 and a 1-year high of $68.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.18.

Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Korn/Ferry International had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $495.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Korn/Ferry International will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 19th. Korn/Ferry International’s payout ratio is 14.71%.

Korn/Ferry International Company Profile

Korn/Ferry International, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

