Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires 4,071 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 137.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,071 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth about $108,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth about $128,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth about $148,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth about $183,000. Institutional investors own 72.70% of the company’s stock.

PM stock opened at $66.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $107.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.60. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.11 and a 52 week high of $111.25.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.16 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 78.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

Several research analysts have commented on PM shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $99.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Societe Generale set a $95.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.92.

In related news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 59,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.98, for a total transaction of $5,174,875.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other tobacco products, and other nicotine-containing products. Its portfolio of brands comprises Marlboro, Parliament, Bond Street, Chesterfield, L&M, Lark, Philip Morris, Merit, Virginia S., Muratti, and Next.

