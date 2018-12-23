Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) by 90.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,828,869,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 7.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,415,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,801,000 after purchasing an additional 245,159 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,026,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,730,000 after purchasing an additional 33,915 shares during the period. Toscafund Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,475,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 41.2% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 726,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,413,000 after purchasing an additional 211,990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OMF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a $34.00 target price on OneMain and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.90.

OneMain stock opened at $23.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.65. OneMain Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $37.29.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $933.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.42 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 8.27%. OneMain’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

In other OneMain news, Director Jay N. Levine purchased 10,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.65 per share, with a total value of $276,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,107,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,916,734.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay N. Levine purchased 15,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.61 per share, for a total transaction of $444,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,092,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,562,884.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,950. 43.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

