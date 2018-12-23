L3 Technologies (LLL) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of L3 Technologies from $238.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of L3 Technologies to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of L3 Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of L3 Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of L3 Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3 Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.67.

NYSE:LLL opened at $166.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.96. L3 Technologies has a 52 week low of $164.99 and a 52 week high of $223.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.26.

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 15th. The aerospace company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85. L3 Technologies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that L3 Technologies will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in L3 Technologies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,734,137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,857,051,000 after acquiring an additional 96,559 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in L3 Technologies during the third quarter worth $43,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in L3 Technologies by 857.8% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 26,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,561,000 after acquiring an additional 23,426 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in L3 Technologies during the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in L3 Technologies during the third quarter worth $5,012,000. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About L3 Technologies

L3 Technologies, Inc provides aerospace systems, communication, electronic, and sensor systems used on military, homeland security, and commercial platforms in the United States and internationally. It offers simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment, and security and detection systems; and components, products, subsystems, and systems, as well as related services to military and commercial customers in various business areas, such as total training solutions, power and propulsion systems, aviation products, precision engagement systems, and security and detection systems.

