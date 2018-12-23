Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, January 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th.

LIF stock traded up C$1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting C$25.20. The company had a trading volume of 534,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,268. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a one year low of C$20.44 and a one year high of C$31.36.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.91 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$44.56 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 2.54000001469421 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 13th.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine near Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC engages in the production and sale of iron ore pellets and concentrates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region.

