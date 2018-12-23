Laura Clague Sells 7,500 Shares of Retrophin Inc (RTRX) Stock

Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) CFO Laura Clague sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $164,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,783 shares in the company, valued at $346,594.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Laura Clague also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 15th, Laura Clague sold 7,500 shares of Retrophin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $180,150.00.

NASDAQ RTRX opened at $21.18 on Friday. Retrophin Inc has a one year low of $20.09 and a one year high of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.39). Retrophin had a negative net margin of 69.38% and a negative return on equity of 35.43%. The business had revenue of $40.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Retrophin Inc will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RTRX. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Retrophin by 10.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Retrophin in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,891,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Retrophin by 45.4% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 40,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Retrophin in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Retrophin in the second quarter valued at approximately $518,000.

RTRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retrophin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Retrophin in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Retrophin in a report on Monday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Retrophin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Retrophin Company Profile

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, and for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

