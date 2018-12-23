Leafbuyer Technologies (LBUY) & Lindblad Expeditions (LIND) Head-To-Head Survey

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) and Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBUY) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lindblad Expeditions and Leafbuyer Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lindblad Expeditions $266.50 million 2.20 -$8.66 million $0.09 142.44 Leafbuyer Technologies $1.12 million 20.05 -$2.97 million N/A N/A

Leafbuyer Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lindblad Expeditions.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Lindblad Expeditions and Leafbuyer Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lindblad Expeditions 0 1 2 0 2.67 Leafbuyer Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lindblad Expeditions currently has a consensus target price of $13.33, indicating a potential upside of 4.00%. Given Lindblad Expeditions’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Lindblad Expeditions is more favorable than Leafbuyer Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Lindblad Expeditions and Leafbuyer Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lindblad Expeditions N/A 11.19% 2.82% Leafbuyer Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.1% of Lindblad Expeditions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Leafbuyer Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 51.6% of Lindblad Expeditions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lindblad Expeditions beats Leafbuyer Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It offers itineraries that feature up-close encounters with wildlife, nature, history, and culture, as well as promote guest empowerment and interactivity. The company operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and interaction between guests, crew, and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers, and photographers that participate in the expeditions. It operates a fleet of seven owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand. The company has a strategic alliance with The National Geographic Society. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Leafbuyer Technologies Company Profile

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, LB Media Group, LLC, operates an online platform for cannabis deals and specials that connects consumers with dispensaries. The company is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

