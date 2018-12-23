Legal & General Group Plc Has $159.64 Million Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,756,233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,542 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $159,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 90,149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,195,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 0.4% during the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 162,136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,740,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Yum! Brands by 3.1% during the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 20,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in Yum! Brands by 4.7% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 13,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in Yum! Brands by 11.1% during the third quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 6,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. 70.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $88.14 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.88 and a twelve month high of $94.13. The company has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.80.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 28.81%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 26th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.65%.

In related news, General Counsel Scott Catlett sold 745 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $67,050.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,188 shares in the company, valued at $466,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David W. Gibbs sold 6,366 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total value of $559,380.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,764 shares in the company, valued at $4,197,022.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,111 shares of company stock worth $6,497,123 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on YUM. UBS Group set a $99.00 price target on Yum! Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.31.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

