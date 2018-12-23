Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 7,687 Shares of eBay Inc (EBAY)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,375,630 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,687 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in eBay were worth $144,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 567.5% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 4,512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded eBay from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on eBay from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on eBay from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.17.

In related news, VP Brian J. Doerger sold 3,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $99,468.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,664 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,501.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jae Hyun Lee sold 33,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total value of $983,647.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 121,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,550,246.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,461 shares of company stock worth $2,643,165. Corporate insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

EBAY opened at $26.58 on Friday. eBay Inc has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $46.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.36.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The e-commerce company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. eBay had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a positive return on equity of 23.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that eBay Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms that connect various buyers and sellers worldwide. Its platforms enable sellers to organize and offer their inventory for sale; and buyers to find and purchase it virtually. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps and online ticket platform that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

